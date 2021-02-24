Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,484 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,480,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

