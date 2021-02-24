MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.11 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $64.11 million and $33.05 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,592,191 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

