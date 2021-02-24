Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Myers Industries traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 3612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $817.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

