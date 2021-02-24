Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Myrexis shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 148,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX)

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

