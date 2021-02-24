Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MYGN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

