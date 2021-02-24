MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $6,864.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060191 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

