Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.94

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.94 and last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 446874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.