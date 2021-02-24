Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.94

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.94 and last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 446874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $884.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
