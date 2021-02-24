NAGA Price Down 21% This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 21% lower against the dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1,970.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00749258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00060660 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.87 or 0.04502681 BTC.

NGC is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

