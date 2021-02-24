Name Changing Token Price Reaches $0.0760 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.81 million and $374,924.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00738051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,158,441 coins and its circulating supply is 37,007,658 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

