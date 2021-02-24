Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,584 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ambarella worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $8,026,813. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

AMBA stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,661. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.