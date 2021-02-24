Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 107,045 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,045 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

GOLD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 283,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.