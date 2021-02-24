Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 602.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2,051.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,920.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,703.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.