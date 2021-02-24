Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 12,226 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.24. 85,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

