Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 58,830 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

