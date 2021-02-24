Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 6.1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.19. 393,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 338,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

