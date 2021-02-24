NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.65. NanoViricides shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 289,388 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

