Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 9,907,000 shares traded.

About Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate's Food Co manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

