National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.03

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 82630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

