National Bank Financial Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$38.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.25 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.24. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

