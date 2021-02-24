National Bank Financial Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.93.

TSE BNS traded up C$2.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$46.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

