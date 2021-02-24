National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPPLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

