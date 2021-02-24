National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading 5.8% Higher

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $51.21. 1,006,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,623,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in National Beverage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

