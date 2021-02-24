National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Up 6.9%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,320,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 825,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.91.
National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
