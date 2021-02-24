National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Up 6.9%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,320,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 825,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

