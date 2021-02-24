National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.51

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.
