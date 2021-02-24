National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.51

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

