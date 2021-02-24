National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Trading Up 8.7%

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.87 and last traded at $117.87. Approximately 103,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 26,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.