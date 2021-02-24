NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Shares of LON:NWG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 186.55 ($2.44). The company had a trading volume of 13,903,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794,222. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.59. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

