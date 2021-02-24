Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $29.22 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and $951,209.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015301 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,974,163 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.