Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

