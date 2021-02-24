Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.46. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 8,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.