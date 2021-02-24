Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

