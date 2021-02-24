Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.20. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 209,406 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

