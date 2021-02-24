Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $7.08. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 188,697 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.