Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.79. 155,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 271,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

