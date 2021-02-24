Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.