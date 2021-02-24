Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 191,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 273,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

