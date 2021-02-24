NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67.17 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $67.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,178,013 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.