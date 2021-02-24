NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $67.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00007102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,178,013 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

