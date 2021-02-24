Neblio Trading Down 1.1% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $35.94 million and approximately $227,948.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,530,803 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,156 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

