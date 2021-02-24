Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $4.57 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00751055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00039672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.66 or 0.04499889 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,719,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,188,868 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.