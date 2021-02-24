Needham & Company LLC Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $74.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.