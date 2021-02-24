Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

