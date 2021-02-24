Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.75 ($72.65).

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) stock opened at €53.50 ($62.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek SE has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 62.21.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

