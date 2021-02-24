Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 9%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares were up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,160,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,441,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 578,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

