NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Cap Hits $72.52 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

