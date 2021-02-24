NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

NetApp has raised its dividend by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

