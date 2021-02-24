NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06 to $1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.