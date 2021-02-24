NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,706. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.74.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.