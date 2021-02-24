Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target Raised to GBX 88

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.
NET stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 1,263,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.11. Netcall plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.23 million and a PE ratio of 228.33.
Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile
