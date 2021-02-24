Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target Raised to GBX 88

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

NET stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 1,263,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.11. Netcall plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.23 million and a PE ratio of 228.33.

Get Netcall plc (NET.L) alerts:

Netcall plc (NET.L) Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.