NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,026. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,158 shares of company stock worth $6,381,855. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

