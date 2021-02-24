Netrum 1-Day Volume Tops $77.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Netrum has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $40,331.10 and approximately $77.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.